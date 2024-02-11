Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 409,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,026,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 437,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,568,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 336,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,969,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $658.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $662.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.68 and a 200 day moving average of $555.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

