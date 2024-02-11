Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

