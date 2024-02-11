Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

