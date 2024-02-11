Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 105,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,739 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,380. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

