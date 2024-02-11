Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,256 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

