Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $242.46 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

