Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 179.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

