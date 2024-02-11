Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,710,113. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

