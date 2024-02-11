Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,757,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,829,000 after acquiring an additional 352,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UNH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.22. 2,715,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,929. The company has a market cap of $479.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

