Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 822,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 185,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

