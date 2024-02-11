Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.16. 2,034,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
