Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 141.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

