Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.16. 5,974,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

