Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. 5,978,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The stock has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $159.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

