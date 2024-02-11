Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $688,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $271.36.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

