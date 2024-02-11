Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.84. 3,686,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

