Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ITT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,207. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $127.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

