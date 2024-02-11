Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after purchasing an additional 324,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,993. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

