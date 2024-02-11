Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,219,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

