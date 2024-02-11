Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 116,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in AMETEK by 26.9% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 107.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 814,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,811. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.