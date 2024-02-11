PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

NYSE:PHM opened at $103.10 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

