Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

CNI stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

