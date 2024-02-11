Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Issued By Northland Capmk

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

