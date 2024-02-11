Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.