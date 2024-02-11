Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Total Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

TSE:TOT opened at C$9.34 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The stock has a market cap of C$373.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

