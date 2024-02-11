Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 526,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

