Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

