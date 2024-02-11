Quantum Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.75 or 0.99968393 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00184666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

