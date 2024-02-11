QUASA (QUA) Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. QUASA has a total market cap of $134,495.59 and $389.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00090026 USD and is up 75.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

