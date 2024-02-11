Raymond James Analysts Give Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) a C$3.40 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

DIV stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.71. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2099853 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

About Diversified Royalty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

