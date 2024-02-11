Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.140-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,640. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.