Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.140-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 2,364,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.