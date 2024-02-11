Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $953.42 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $900.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.