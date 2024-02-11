Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) vs. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Financial Survey

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repsol and Suncor Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Repsol alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 0 0 0 N/A Suncor Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50

Suncor Energy has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Suncor Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol N/A N/A N/A Suncor Energy 16.27% 18.26% 8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repsol and Suncor Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Repsol and Suncor Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol N/A N/A N/A $0.42 33.34 Suncor Energy $44.97 billion 0.92 $6.98 billion $4.60 6.98

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Suncor Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Repsol pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suncor Energy pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suncor Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Suncor Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Repsol on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations in the East Coast of Canada. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and petrochemical products; and markets, transports, and manages refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks. This segment also involved in trading of crude oil, natural gas, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.