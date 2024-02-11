Request (REQ) Tops One Day Volume of $70.03 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Request has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $70.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015566 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,260.83 or 0.99961622 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00183604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12844336 USD and is up 23.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $173,423,547.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

