Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.99 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

