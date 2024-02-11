Reviewing Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 0 2 0 0 2.00

SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.09%. Given SEACOR Marine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -10.90% -7.67% -3.57% Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $217.32 million 1.29 -$71.65 million ($1.06) -9.77 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A $73.86 0.30

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 60 support vessels, of which 58 were owned or leased-in, and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore and energy development business. In addition, it operates container terminals; and offers warehousing and cargo consolidation services. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

