Richard Simpson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).
Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euroz Hartleys Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.