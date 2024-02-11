Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,301,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.