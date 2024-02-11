Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 3,099 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Kroger were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kroger by 16.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $738,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 3,195,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,857. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

