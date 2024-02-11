Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 15.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 280,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trade Desk by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.31. 5,434,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

