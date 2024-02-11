Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $4,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 53,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,171,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $62.20. 61,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,962. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.