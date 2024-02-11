Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IJR stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,865. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.