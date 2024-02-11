Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average of $409.88. The stock has a market cap of $429.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

