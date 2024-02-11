Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 566 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

