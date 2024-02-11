Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,255,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.