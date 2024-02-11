Robert Michael McTighe Purchases 10,000 Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($85,119.72).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 687 ($8.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 738.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,216.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.54) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.04) to GBX 859 ($10.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

