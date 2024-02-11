Robert Michael McTighe Purchases 10,000 Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($85,119.72).
IG Group Stock Performance
Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 687 ($8.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 738.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.
IG Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,216.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IG Group
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IG Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.