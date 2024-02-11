Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 11,956,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,357,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,015. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

