Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,776. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.