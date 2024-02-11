Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 400 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $15,929,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $953.42. 613,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,521. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $900.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

